Issue that changed the time on some smartphones now resolved, Bell says
Published Monday, November 1, 2021 9:28AM EDT Last Updated Monday, November 1, 2021 9:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- A time change issue overnight involving Bell Mobility users has now been resolved, the company tweeted Monday morning.
About an hour earlier, the company said via Twitter that some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phones – a week before daylight time is set to take effect -- and that the situation was being investigated.
The company said if the correct time still did not appear, users may need to reboot their phones or go into “airplane mode.”