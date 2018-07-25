

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the horrific mass shooting in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood that killed an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and injured 13 others, but didn’t provide any evidence to support that claim.

In a statement published by the group’s propaganda news agency Amaq, ISIS said that 29-year-old Faisal Hussain was their “soldier” and he carried out the attack “in response to calls for targeting citizens of coalition countries.”

The extremist organization didn’t provide any other evidence to support its claim. ISIS regularly takes credit for inspiring or directing violent attacks in Western countries, but it’s not always proven. For example, ISIS claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas massacre at a country music festival was repeatedly dismissed by U.S. officials.

When asked about ISIS’s claim, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office responded that it’s still early in the investigation.

“Toronto Police remain the lead,” the statement said. “At this time, there is no national security nexus to the shooter.”

Police said Hussain shot indiscriminately at restaurant patrons and pedestrians enjoying a warm summer evening in Toronto’s busy Greektown neighbourhood. He was found dead a short distance away following a shootout with police.

Toronto police are investigating what motivated Hussain to go on a shooting spree that night. Police Chief Mark Saunders said earlier this week they’re considering all possibilities, including terrorism.

A police source told CP24 that the semi-automatic handgun Hussain used in the attack was illegal and came from the U.S. The source also said they believe the source of the gun was “gang related.” American officials are assisting in the investigation into the origin of the gun, the source said.

Joe Varner, a professor at the American Military University, said there was ISIS chatter about the Toronto shooting on their websites on Monday. He said the extremist group tends to claim responsibility for an attack within 24 hours.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this is ISIS inspired,” he told CP24.

On Monday, Goodale told reporters that Hussain wasn’t on any federal watch lists.

“As far as we’re aware at this stage based on the state of the investigation, which by the way is led by the Toronto Police Service, there is no connection between that individual and national security,” he said.

Hussain was investigated, however, by Toronto police in 2010 under Ontario’s Mental Health Act following disturbing comments he made in high school. A police source told CP24 that Hussain told school officials he was “The Joker” villain from the Batman movies and spoke about “liking death” and “explosions.”

The Mental Health Act allows police to interview subjects to determine if they pose an immediate threat to themselves or others.

In a statement released a day after the shooting, Hussain’s family said he had suffered from “severe mental health challenges” and struggled with psychosis and depression his entire life. They said medications, therapy, and professional interventions were unable to treat him.

“While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end,” the statement read.

The family called Hussain’s act of violence “senseless” and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. There was no mention of any interest in extremism.

Mohammed Hashim, a liason for Hussain’s family, said they moved back to Pakistan for a few years when he was a child. He also said Hussain returned to Pakistan for a few months 10 years ago.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press