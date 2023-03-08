Is it your first time filing taxes in Canada? These tips can help you
If you are a newcomer to Canada and you are filing your income taxes for the first time, these tips can help you to understand the Canadian filing process.
According to a Canada Revenue Agency guide released this week, everyone in Canada should file their taxes, even if they haven’t made any income, so they can get benefits and credits they might be eligible to receive.
Tax credits and benefits for individuals include:
• goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit;
• Canada child benefit;
• provincial or territorial payments; and
• the climate action incentive payment (for residents of eligible provinces)
If you have trouble filing your taxes for the first time, there are free tax clinic in several locations that offer help, according to the CRA. Volunteers at tax clinics are available to do Canadians' taxes both in-person and virtually.
These clinics are available to those with modest income and simple tax situations.
There is also a free online course available to help you understand the Canadian tax system and how to file an income tax and benefit return.
If you have a small business or a self-employed and have trouble filing your taxes you can reach out to CRA liaison officers, who can guide you over the phone and/or by videoconference.
This year’s deadline for filing taxes in Canada is April 30, but since this deadline falls on a Sunday, you will have an extra day to submit your application. Taxes must be filed and any balance owing must be paid on or before May 1.
The deadline for those who are themselves, or whose spouse or common-law partner is, self-employed is June 15. The CRA urges Canadians to submit their documents on or before the deadline in order to receive benefit or credit payments they might be eligible to receive.
If you are new to Canada, you might be eligible for certain benefits and credits such as the federal child benefit, the GST/HST credit and related federal, provincial or territorial programs, but you'll need to fill out tax forms to ensure you get that money.
Those who weren't residents of Canada in 2022, may still be eligible to receive benefits and credits if they fill out the RC151 form the year they became a resident of the country.
The CRA says filing your return is fairly simple, and can be done online even if you’ve never filed a return before. You can do this through a NEFFILE-certified tax software or through a tax preparer, according to the CRA.
Before you get started, you will need a valid social insurance number (SIN), temporary social insurance number or temporary tax number, and you must have a date of entry into Canada during the tax year you are filing for.
You need to make sure the CRA has the correct contact information on file, including your correct address.
After you filed your return, the CRA will verify the information and issue you a notice of assessment. Based on that, the CRA will decide how much you may owe or get as a refund or credit.
In order to protect your information from scams and fraud, the CRA encourages you to read about how and when it might contact you.
The CRA also strongly encourages taxpayers to monitor their CRA accounts regularly for any suspicious activity.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
U.S. 6-year-old won't be charged after shooting teacher: report
Authorities in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher will not seek criminal charges against the child, the local prosecutor told NBC News Wednesday, in a decision that was anticipated by legal experts.
Once detained by Taliban, rights activist continues to fight for women in Kabul
A women's rights activist describes being detained by the Taliban, and the ongoing fight for equality.
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
How a 4-day work week can help reduce burnout in women
Experts say the increasingly popular four-day work week could help reduce burnout in women and potentially reduce gender inequalities in the workplace and at home.
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
Loonie hits 4-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate
The value of the loonie hit a four-month low compared with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but some experts say Canadian consumers shouldn't expect their wallets to take a major hit.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Toronto
-
Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism
An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is 'confident' some of the allegations are false and warned against 'destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators' before an investigation is complete.
-
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
-
This Toronto business owner just publicly shared his employees' salary information. Here's why
A Toronto restaurant publicly shared all its employee salaries, from managers to team members, in an effort to boost pay transparency, and break the stigma around openly discussing pay scales.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple overcomes challenges of tornado and long-distance to pursue dreams
The tornado that swept through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood in July 2021 uprooted trees and the lives of those living in the community, including Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon, who are now looking ahead to their future after a turbulent 18 months.
-
Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Simcoe-Norfolk, Haldimand, and east to Niagara. There is the potential of 10 to 15 cm of snow in the region affecting both the morning and evening commute.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
-
Public packs council chambers urging action on local priorities
It’s a sign of the difficult times facing so many Londoners. On Wednesday, members of the public filled council chambers, plus an overflow room, for the opportunity to pitch their priorities for the upcoming strategic plan and four-year budget.
Windsor
-
-
U.S. law limits Canada's ability to attract future EV battery investments: Windsor mayor
Windsor’s mayor is sounding the alarm over U.S. legislation which looks to localize electric vehicle battery supply chains across the border.
-
LaSalle teen recovering at home nearly two weeks after being injured during ice storm
The 13-year old is back in LaSalle almost two weeks after being struck in the head by a falling branch following last month's ice storm.
Montreal
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal releases housing, transit wish list ahead of Quebec budget
With two weeks to go until the Legault government tables its next budget, Montreal has released its wish list for the province.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Cautious optimism about Cape Breton University's new medical school campus
There has been plenty of reaction to the nearly $60 million pledged by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday for a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened.
-
Manitoba looks to get rid of its COVID-19 visitation pods
Less than three years after unveiling makeshift COVID-19 visiting pods for care homes—a project that cost Manitobans around $24 million—the province is looking for somebody to take them off its hands.
Calgary
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
-
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in Calgary
As part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
-
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems ahead
A new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
Killer convicted after investigators' 'Mr. Big' sting dies in prison
Correctional Service Canada said Gary Donald Johnston had been serving his sentence for second-degree murder since Nov. 3, 2011.
Politics
-
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
-
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Health
-
WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct
The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
Sci-Tech
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
Territories join Ottawa, most provinces in banning TikTok on government devices
Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the latest jurisdictions in Canada to announce they are banning TikTok on government-issued devices pending a federal threat assessment.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'
The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.
-
Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance
Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. She provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna's show.
Business
-
JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse
JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
-
CRTC lowers some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as part of broader review
Canada's national telecommunications regulator is lowering some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as it launches a review aimed at bolstering competition and lowering consumer costs.
Lifestyle
-
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
-
You can now live on a cruise ship for US$30K per year
Life at Sea Cruises is launching a three-year, 209,000-kilometre escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable US$30,000 per person per year.
-
Meet Genesis, the 25-year-old making history as Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023
Tiana Swan has tried on many titles over the years—musical theatre performer, dancer, burlesque artist and, most recently, the gender-bending persona Genesis, winner of Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023.
Sports
-
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
-
NHL GMs share the emotions of swinging a big trade: 'It can be a crazy time'
With this year's NHL trade deadline now in the rear-view mirror, following two weeks of chaos that involved a number of big names switching jerseys prior to an anti-climactic final act, GMs can now take a breath.
-
Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.