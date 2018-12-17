Irregular migrant claims last month dropped to lowest levels since June 2017
A group of asylum seekers arrive at the temporary housing facilities at the border crossing Wednesday May 9, 2018 in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 12:02PM EST
OTTAWA -- The number of irregular asylum seekers who crossed into Canada dropped in November to the lowest levels in over a year.
Newly published federal data shows 1,019 irregular migrants were apprehended by the RCMP crossing into Canada between official border crossings last month.
That was 375 fewer irregular migrants than the previous month and continued a downward trend that began earlier this fall.
It also marks the lowest monthly number of irregular arrivals since June 2017.
The flow of irregular border crossers over the last two years has led to a backlog of refugee claims at the Immigration and Refugee Board, with wait times of close to two years for claims to be heard.
The board has recently launched a task force for less complex cases, which will focus on claims that can be quickly resolved.
