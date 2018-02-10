A Iranian-Canadian professor and environmental activist has died in Iran after he was arrested on what observers call “trumped-up charges.”

Kavous Seyed Emami’s death was announced Saturday on the Twitter feed of his son, singer Ramin Seyed Emami.

The singer said that his father was arrested on Jan. 24 and his mother Maryam was informed of the death on Friday.

“The news of my father's passing is impossible to fathom,” he wrote. “They say he committed suicide. I still can’t believe this.”

Emami was a professor of Islamic Studies and Political Science at Imam Sadegh University. He gave a talk last fall at the University of Lethbridge’s Prentice Institute. The topic was the “theoretical and political implications of conceptualizing nations and ethnicities.”

He is also listed as managing director of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which works to protect threatened wildlife in Iran.

Iran Wire writer Arash Azizi told CTV News Channel Saturday that Emami faced “trumped-up charges” of espionage. He said a prosecutor had said publicly that environmental activism was being used as a cover for spying.

Former federal cabinet minister and Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney shared a link to a newspaper report about Emami’s death.

“Another Canadian dead at the hands of the Iranian theocratic dictatorship,” Kenney wrote on Twitter. The Canadian government, Kenney said, “should not be validating the brutal regime by ‘normalizing’ relations.”

Iranian-Canadian photographer Zahra Kazemi died in Iran’s infamous Evin prison in 2003, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

In 2012, Canada abruptly closed its embassy in Tehran. At the time, Conservative Foreign Minister John Baird said that it was due to fear for the safety of diplomats and Iran’s non-compliance with United Nations resolutions over its nuclear program.

The Liberal government has said it wants to restore diplomatic relations, even after Iran arrested retired Canadian-Iranian professor Homa Hoodfar, who was released in September 2016 after months in Evin prison.

Stephane Dion, who was foreign affairs minister at the time, said after Hoodfar’s release that the government's engagement with Iran was "key" to getting her home and that “isolation would not have helped under these circumstances."

After at least 21 people died and hundreds were arrested for protesting in Iran last month, a spokesperson for current Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland indicated that the Liberals’ policy had not changed.