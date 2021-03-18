OTTAWA -- Canada's Transportation Safety Board says a report from Iran on the downing of a passenger jet by its military in January 2020 doesn't explain why the tragedy happened.

Board chair Kathy Fox says the final report does not include a detailed explanation or evidence about the underlying factors that caused Iran's military to fire two surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

All 176 people on board the jetliner were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.

Fox says the TSB, Canada's air-safety investigator, does not believe the results from the review will reduce the risk to commercial airlines operating in Iran's airspace.

The final report from Iran's civil aviation body blamed "human error" as the reason why the Revolutionary Guard shot down the jetliner after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

The Canadian government has rejected the report outright, describing it as "incomplete" and devoid of "hard facts or evidence."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021