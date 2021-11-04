IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- The City of Iqaluit says it has spent $1.5 million to date during the city's water emergency and plans to request financial assistance from the Nunavut government.

The capital's 8,000 residents haven't been able to consume tap water since Oct. 12 after fuel was detected in the supply.

The city says an old underground fuel spill is likely what contaminated its water system.

Most of the cost, about $965,000, comes from the city writing off residents' water bills in October.

The city also spent $198,000 on an engineering firm, $190,000 on cleanup costs and $43,000 on employee overtime.

It plans to hold an emergency council meeting Friday to vote on whether to ask the territorial government to cover the costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.