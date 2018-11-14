

CTVNews.ca Staff





Iqaluit’s largest store is set to reopen less than 10 days after a fire destroyed their main warehouse.

Sections of the Northmart in Iqaluit, one of just two grocery stores in the community, went up in flames on Nov. 8. A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection to the incident, along with several other fires in Iqaluit that same night.

The North West Company, owners of the Northmart, said in a news release they’ve been working around the clock to reopen the store and plan to let customers back in on Nov. 17.

“We are thrilled to reopen our store less than 10 days after the fire which destroyed our main warehouse,” Alex Yeo, president of Canadian retail for The North West Company, said in the release. “Thankfully there was minimal fire damage to the store, with portions of the facility sustaining smoke and water damage.”

Yeo also said management has been working to replace any items that were lost in the blaze and are planning to rebuild the warehouse.

On top of being the largest retailer in the Iqaluit, Northmart also employs 117 people in the region.