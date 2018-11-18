

HALIFAX - A spokesman for a Nova Scotia shipyard says he's optimistic about the cleanup process after a Canadian Coast Guard vessel ended up partially submerged in an incident of suspected vandalism.

The ship, CCGS Corporal McLaren, was discovered on its side in the water Saturday morning after being released from its secured cradle and sliding down a slip at the Canadian Maritime Engineering shipyard in Sambro Head, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police said the slip had been damaged, and a shipyard employee reported that a cable on the ship's cradle and an additional safety cable had been cut through.

As police continue to investigate the alleged vandalism, Ray Gallant, vice president of operations with Canadian Maritime Engineering, says the shipyard will get to work on returning the vessel to an upright position.

The vessel was at the shipyard for scheduled maintenance, and some components in the hull had been removed when the incident occurred, allowing water to enter the vessel.

Gallant says staff will work to replace those parts and drain the vessel, and he hopes to have CCGS Corporal McLaren back in an upright position this week.