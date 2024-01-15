Invasive or not enough? Lawyers raise concerns over screening of Gaza visa applicants

'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
The security screening the federal government has brought in for people applying to flee the Gaza Strip is facing criticism from both lawyers who feel its questions are too invasive and others who think it should dig even deeper.
A special program that would allow up to 1,000 people in Gaza with relatives in Canada to apply for visas opened for applications last week, with the federal government seeking an extraordinary level of detail.
People are being asked to supply their social media accounts, details about scars and other marks on their bodies, information on everyone they are related to -- including through marriage -- and every passport they have ever had.
Yameena Ansari, a Calgary immigration lawyer who lobbied for the program, says the questions are creating anxiety for families who worry their loved ones might have trouble answering after three months largely without internet access, electricity, or even adequate food or drinking water.
Ansari says the questions are also extremely painful because they suggest that families desperate to flee the violence in Gaza are suspected terrorists.
Lawyers for Secure Immigration, a group that formed at the outset of the latest Israel-Hamas war, urged the government in a letter last week to ask more pointed questions related to Hamas and terrorist activities to ensure none of the armed militant group's supporters are allowed into Canada.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Iceland's president said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano in the island's southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
The average price to rent an apartment in Toronto has declined for the third month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
A group organizing pro-Palestinian protests is alleging Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass over the weekend.
A 911 call of a woman asking for a bank phone number is the latest instance of emergency services being misused in Peel Region, police say.
An Ottawa retired cop, 64, has won Sickkids Foundation’s ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot with a reward amounting to a total of $1,177,408.
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is still facing a school bus driver shortage, but it is not as severe as it was at the start of the school year.
A crying Cassie Korzenko pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm during her virtual appearance in an Orillia courtroom 13 months after the three pedestrians she hit crossing the street to a Colts game were rushed to hospital in serious and life-threatening condition.
A police standoff that lasted several hours Sunday morning at a residence in Innisfil ended in multiple charges for a local man.
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
Frigid temperatures are expected in Waterloo Region this week with wind chill values hovering around -20.
There are currently 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccine record and public health has launched a campaign to get them back on track.
Ontario long-term care homes could be subject to stricter penalties if found guilty of failing to protect residents from abuse or neglect, including jail time.
At a cost of $33.6 million, Italy-based Andriani Ltd. will be building a new, 61,225 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility to make gluten-allergen and GMO-free pasta.
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
The Government of Ontario is applauding a move by a silicone injection molding company to invest more than $10 million into upgrading its London facility, which will lead to the creation of 26 new jobs.
Windsor police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a west Windsor convenience store.
Windsor police have reopened a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual.
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
A preliminary hearing is underway for Steeve Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The new organization taking over recycling in the province wants residents to educate Quebecers on how to sort recyclable material, what actually belongs in recycling bins, and what does not.
A developing low-pressure system, moving up from the coastline of New England, will bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
An RCMP officer and a North Sydney man are in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S.
Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon price is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate of the year today.
Winnipeg is no longer under an extreme cold warning, but other areas of Manitoba will still need to bundle up.
The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.
The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend - a shooting outside of a business, an erratic driver and a bear spray incident on a transit bus.
A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
Temperatures will improve in Alberta this week, but it will take a while to achieve a full reset to normal ranges.
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
Mounties are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Aldergrove, B.C.
B.C. Premier David Eby has pulled Mitzi Dean from her post as the minister of children and family development, and appointed Victoria member of the legislature Grace Lore to the position.
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Twenty years after he became a viral sensation with his “American Idol” audition, William Hung is opening up about his gambling problem.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
In an age of internet memes, polarizing political commentary and various comedic preferences, a new study looks at what gets men and women laughing.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns, Jordan Love threw for three more in his postseason debut, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner Sunday.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
