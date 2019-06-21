Inuit sue federal government over medical experiments that included skin grafts
Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa takes questions from the media at the Western Premiers' Conference in Yellowknife, N.T., on May 23, 2018.A group of Inuit have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pat Kane)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 1:41PM EDT
Five Inuit have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them.
A statement of claim filed in Iqaluit, Nunavut, says the experiments included skin grafts and being made to stand outside in the cold while improperly dressed.
The plaintiffs also allege they were prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain.
The claim says the experiments were performed in Igloolik between 1967 and 1973 and involved three Canadian universities working with an international scientific program.
Edmonton lawyer Steven Cooper says he's aware of at least 30 people in two different communities who were affected.
