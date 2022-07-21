Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Francis plans to visit Canada July 24-29 to apologize for abuses of Indigenous children in government schools largely run by the Catholic church.
Retired priest Johannes Rivoire, 93, is charged with sexual assault related to his work in northern parishes for the Catholic congregation Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The charge against Rivoire, who lives in Lyon, France, was laid by Canadian police in February.
A woman alleged that Rivoire sexually assaulted her between 1974 and 1979, when she was a young girl. Neither the charge nor any allegations against Rivoire have been proven in court.
Rivoire, who has French and Canadian citizenship, did not respond to a request for comment Reuters made through France's Oblates.
The woman who alleged the assault, now a grandmother, said to this day she does not like Sundays, when her abuse often took place. She keeps her hair short, remembering that her abuser would pull the long hair she had as a girl, to keep her quiet.
"I'm hoping (Francis) can help," the woman told Reuters. "We're Inuit, we have feelings too. We're hurt from inside to outside."
Identities of sexual assault victims are protected by Canadian courts.
Inuit have long alleged that Rivoire sexually abused children during his work in northern Canada from the 1960s to 1993.
Police laid three sex-related charges against Rivoire in 1998, but by then he had left for France. Canada's Justice Department dropped those charges in 2017 concluding there was little chance of conviction given his departure.
Father Vincent Gruber, who leads France's Oblates, said the group has asked Rivoire over the years to deal with the charges against him but he has refused.
Piita Irniq, 75, a former Nunavut politician, said he will use the five minutes he is scheduled with the Pope in Iqaluit next Friday to raise Rivoire's case.
Irniq's childhood friend, Marius Tungilik, said he was sexually abused by clergy, including Rivoire, as a boy in what's now Naujaat, Nunavut.
The trauma drove Tungilik to drink heavily, leading to his 2012 death, Irniq said.
"He used alcohol to try and heal from what happened."
The extradition treaty between Canada and France states that neither country is bound to extradite its own nationals. A spokesperson for Canada's Justice Department declined to comment on whether Canada asked France to extradite Rivoire.
France's foreign ministry and justice ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
"We urge Johannes Rivoire to do what he should have done long ago, cooperate with police and make himself available for the legal process," said Father Ken Thorson, leader of OMI Lacombe, one of Canada's Oblates groups.
A Vatican spokesperson said he needed to seek more information about Rivoire.
(Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Philip Pullella in Rome; Editing by David Gregorio)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
BREAKING | Pierre Poilievre will skip Conservative party's third leadership debate
Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, will not take part in a third debate the party plans to host in August, his campaign announced Thursday.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 62 new COVID-19 deaths, positivity appears to hit peak
Ontario detected 62 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, as hospitalizations climbed to their highest point since mid-May and test positivity among those still eligible appeared to hit a peak.
-
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut down
Two unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
Ottawa
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | Two people killed, one critically injured, in Bradford collision
Two people have died in a two-vehicle collision and one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Woman's body recovered from Lake Simcoe in Georgina
Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.
-
Midland man seriously injured in crash with utility pole
A Midland man was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition after a collision Wednesday in Tiny Township.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
-
'Just like a train!': Thedford-area hit hard by storms
Multiple rural residents west of Thedford, Ont. are in clean-up mode Thursday after Wednesday’s violent storms left widespread damage.
Windsor
-
Windsor police charge two people related to 'Freedom Convoy'
Windsor police say they have charged two people related to the "Freedom Convoy" movement that took place in Windsor in February.
-
Convicted sex offender, former Kingsville fire chief released on full parole
Robert “Bob” Kissner was granted parole on July 5, after serving nearly three years of his sentence in a federal prison.
-
Ontario Court of Appeal rules in Windsor dog custody case
Windsorites Greg Marentette and Samantha Roberts have been battling in court for custody of a Newfoundland dog named Lemmy.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man she knew through a domestic relationship.
-
ATM stolen from bank, police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank.
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'
A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been murdered: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Calgary Zoo hosts parades featuring life-size puppets of endangered species
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is holding parades at the zoo featuring depictions of endangered species and wants you to join in on the fun.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases in Alberta childcare centres see dramatic increase
Alberta Health Services says it is seeing an uptick in hand-foot-and-mouth disease in childcare centres.
Vancouver
-
2 in hospital, police on scene after Chilliwack incident
Two people were taken to hospital – one of them in critical condition – after an incident that prompted a large police presence on McNaught Road in Chilliwack Thursday morning.
-
B.C. teachers suspended for distributing details on colleague's relationship with ex-student
Two B.C. teachers have been suspended for the way they went about exposing a fellow teacher's relationship with a former student, which caused the young person "great embarrassment."
-
Migrants will no longer be held in B.C. jails as province ends agreement with CBSA
Canadian border officials will no longer be able to detain migrants in provincial jails in British Columbia, the province said Thursday, announcing an end to the arrangement.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pierre Poilievre will skip Conservative party's third leadership debate
Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, will not take part in a third debate the party plans to host in August, his campaign announced Thursday.
-
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
-
Conservatives, advocates call on Ottawa to remove bureaucratic hurdles to resettling Afghans
Opposition Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to extend a special immigration program it set up to bring Afghans trying to flee the Taliban to Canada.
Health
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
Canadian government will spend $1M to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
-
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
Sci-Tech
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
-
New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances
A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon.
Entertainment
-
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court 'archived' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
-
George Clooney, U2 and Gladys Knight are 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
Business
-
Wall Street's winning week rolls on, stocks flip early loss
Stocks are ticking higher Thursday and building on their winning week as Wall Street sifts through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.
-
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for US$3.9B
Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at US$3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
-
EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc's 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports, further restrictions on the country's biggest bank and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
-
Jonas Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test
Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday.
-
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Autos
-
United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behaviour spotlighted at recent events.
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.