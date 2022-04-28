Inuit organization develops shared plan with Mounties to improve relationship

The national organization representing Inuit people has developed a plan with Mounties to help improve the relationship with the police force.

Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, says his people have long faced discrimination, neglect and violence within the criminal justice system.

He says interactions with police have been strained, but the plan brings hope of a new relationship.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says mutual trust, respect and empathy are fundamental in building healthy relationships with police.

The RCMP and the Inuit leader have put out a shared statement on the plan, which is to include regular consultation with Inuit leadership to monitor progress.

It also includes the goal of increased Inuit representation on the force and mandatory cultural training for officers working in northern regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.