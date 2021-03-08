IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- An organization that represents Inuit in Nunavut's Baffin Island region says it will not back a proposed expansion of an iron ore mine near Pond Inlet.

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association's board of directors voted late Friday not to support the proposal.

Baffinland Iron Mines wants to double production at its Mary River mine on the north of Baffin Island and build a 110-kilometre railway to carry iron ore from the mine to the ocean.

The proposed expansion is under an environmental review and has faced opposition from all Nunavut communities closest to the mine.

The association says it decided not to support Baffinland's plan because Inuit were not involved in its development and key information about the project is unclear.

A final public hearing is scheduled to take place in Iqaluit in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.