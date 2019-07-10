A man whose lawyer argued that he should receive a shorter prison term because he was shot while committing a crime has been sentenced to six years.

Robert Collingwood was handed the sentence Wednesday in a St. Catharines, Ont., courtroom, his lawyer said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

"[The judge' found that Mr. Collingwood has expressed sincere remorse for his actions, and in entering a guilty plea, saved the Justice system precious resources," Ian Bingham wrote.

Collingwood's sentence covers various offences related to home invasion-style crimes committed in St. Catharines in 2018 and Hamilton in 2017.

He was shot during the Hamilton incident, which Bingham argued the judge should consider as punishment in the sense of "denunciation and deterrence."

Bingham had argued for a five-year sentence for his client instead of the seven years sought by the Crown.

According to Bingham, the judge's decision included noting that many of Collingwood's crimes were linked to drug addiction and warning Collingwood that continued drug abuse would likely result in an early death.