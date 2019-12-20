VANCOUVER -- For weeks over the summer, Canada was gripped by three chilling murders in northern B.C. and a nationwide manhunt for two B.C. teenagers who police say confessed to all three killings on video before dying by suicide.

Now, a series of search warrant applications filed by Mounties in court during the manhunt and obtained by CTV News are revealing new details – and raising new questions – about the search for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

The two young men left their homes in Port Alberni on July 12. The bodies of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler were found three days later on Highway 97 near Laird Hot Springs, and the body of Leonard Dyck was found four days after that south of Dease Lake.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were listed as missing by RCMP on July 21 and named suspects in Dyck's death just two days later. Before that, the warrant applications show McLeod had been in touch with family members and that nothing seemed unusual.

Read the full story here.