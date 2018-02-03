Interpol seeking Canadian alleged fentanyl dealer
Wojciech Joseph Grzeiowski
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 11:45AM EST
Interpol is helping in the search for an alleged Canadian mobster and drug dealer who's managed to evade capture since November.
Wojciech Grzesiowski from Innisfil, Ont. is one of more than a dozen suspects wanted in a major RCMP investigation into organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, dubbed Project Otremens.
At the time of the November bust, nine people were arrested while five others were being sought on Canada-wide warrants. The 40-year-old Grzesiowski is the only suspect still not arrested.
RCMP were able to seize six kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, more than 20 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cigarettes in that bust.
Interpol has issued a red notice in the search for Grzesiowski, which is used "to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action."
He is wanted to face several charges, including trafficking and instructing the commission of offences for a crime organization.
