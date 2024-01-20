International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?

With the cost of living rising in Canada, housing in short supply and a batch of recent immigration policy changes, international students in Canada are facing a new degree of uncertainty.

This month, the federal government doubled the cost-of-living requirement for incoming students, and Immigration Minister Marc Miller has said he is considering a cap on the number of international students allowed in the country.

International students have said they are struggling, and these changes could be just the beginning for students as Miller said earlier this week, the system is "out of control."

The federal government has faced criticisms for increasing the number of immigrants to Canada — permanent and temporary— while the country faces a housing shortage.

Between July and September 2023, more than 300,000 temporary residents arrived in Canada, many of which are students and migrant workers.

"That volume is disconcerting,” Miller said.

