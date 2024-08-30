Canada

    • International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada

    Universities Canada president and CEO Gabriel Miller speaks to reporters in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Universities Canada president and CEO Gabriel Miller speaks to reporters in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.

    The immigration minister announced a cap in January as a way to quell the rapid increase in the number of international students, citing pressure on housing, health care and other services.

    The new policy limits the number of student visa applications the government would accept into processing, and it's expected that will result in a 35 per cent drop in the number of students in 2024 compared to last year.

    Universities Canada president Gabriel Miller says the change will actually be bigger than the government predicted, and that will take a major financial toll on schools.

    He says the cap created uncertainty for prospective students, and the Immigration Department's pause in visa processing while the government implemented the cap may have led those students to look elsewhere.

    Miller says the full impact won't be clear until schools see how many students turn up in September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost

    When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News