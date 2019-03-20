Integrity commissioner says Ford did nothing wrong in Taverner hiring
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers media questions during an announcement in Cambridge, Ont., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:02PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's integrity commissioner says Premier Doug Ford did not break the rules that govern legislators when one of his close friends was hired as the province's top cop last fall.
J. David Wake says in a report that Ford stayed at arm's length from the recruitment process that resulted in Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner being appointed head of the Ontario Provincial Police, but the process itself was flawed.
Wake's investigation was launched after complaints from opposition politicians over Taverner's hiring.
Taverner initially did not meet the criteria listed for the position and the government admitted it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates.
The 72-year-old officer withdrew his name from consideration for the job earlier this month, citing the controversy around his appointment and the need to protect the integrity of front-line officers.
Ford has maintained throughout that he did nothing wrong and has accused the opposition of politicizing the hiring process.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'We don't know what happened': Search expands for Quebec diver missing in Mexico
- Vancouver police say scammers defraud local seniors out of millions of dollars
- Calgary massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting 3 men
- Montreal to take crucifix out of city council chamber
- Ex-prisoner says no addiction help available as he feared return behind bars