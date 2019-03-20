

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's integrity commissioner says Premier Doug Ford did not break the rules that govern legislators when one of his close friends was hired as the province's top cop last fall.

J. David Wake says in a report that Ford stayed at arm's length from the recruitment process that resulted in Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner being appointed head of the Ontario Provincial Police, but the process itself was flawed.

Wake's investigation was launched after complaints from opposition politicians over Taverner's hiring.

Taverner initially did not meet the criteria listed for the position and the government admitted it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates.

The 72-year-old officer withdrew his name from consideration for the job earlier this month, citing the controversy around his appointment and the need to protect the integrity of front-line officers.

Ford has maintained throughout that he did nothing wrong and has accused the opposition of politicizing the hiring process.