Insignia air fryers, ovens recalled due to potential fire hazard
A product recall has been issued for some Insignia brand air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns that the units can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
In a joint recall notice issued Thursday by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Best Buy, consumers are advised to "immediately stop" using the affected products and return them to the original place of purchase.
The recall includes the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven.
The recalled products were sold by Best Buy in Canada and the U.S., and online through EBay and Amazon between November 2018 and February 2022.
According to the recall, the air fryers and ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from 3.9 to 11.4 litres (3.4 to 10 quarts), as well as black plastic or plastic and stainless steel bodies. The Insignia name is on the top or front of each product and a rating label on the bottom identifies the model number.
The affected products in Canada include:
- Insignia – 3.4 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Black, Model: NS-AF32MBK9-C
- Insignia – 5 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Stainless Steel, Model: NS-AF53MSS0-C
- Insignia – Digital Air Fryer – Family Size – Black, Model: NS-AF55DBK9-C
- Insignia – 10 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Black, Model: NS-AF50MBK9-C
- Insignia – 10 qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven – Black, Model: NS- AFO6DSS1-C
- Insignia – 5.3 qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven – Stainless Steel, Model: NS-AF50DBK0-C
As of March 25, Insignia says it has identified 36 reports of incidents in Canada and 68 in the U.S. This includes seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor injuries, including an injury to a child's leg.
According to the recall, about 635,000 of the affected products were sold in the U.S., while 137,000 were sold in Canada.
To participate in the recall, consumers can register online at the Insignia Air Fryer and Air Fryer Oven Recall Self-service Portal through Best Buy, or call 1-877-650-5411.
After registering, a shipping box, pre-paid return shipping label, and return instructions will be sent to affected consumers within three to six weeks.
After the air fryer or air fryer oven is returned via the pre-paid packaging and the unit has been verified as one of the recalled models, an electronic gift card will be issued for use at Best Buy stores, online at BestBuy.com, or BestBuy.ca.
Consumers are to include a copy of their receipt in the return package and the gift card issued will be in the full amount paid.
For those consumers who do not have their receipt, Best Buy said they will be issued an electronic gift card for the average sales price in the country of purchase, which is $75 for those products purchased in Canada and US$50 for those bought in the states.
Best Buy says its stores will not provide credits or refunds for the recalled products if they are returned in-person to stores.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
