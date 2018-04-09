Inquiry set to begin over Calgary bobsled crash deaths
Part of a tribute table set up prior to the funeral for twin brothers Evan and Jordan Caldwell, killed in a bobsled track accident on Saturday at Canada Olympic Park, in Calgary, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 2:46AM EDT
CALGARY - A fatality inquiry is scheduled to begin into the deaths of twin brothers who died after sliding down an Olympic luge-bobsled track in Calgary more than two years ago.
Jordan and Evan Caldwell, who were 17, were part of a larger group that snuck onto the grounds of the WinSport facility in Calgary with plastic sleds and headed down the icy track, which was built for the 1988 Olympics.
They hit a gate, set up to divide the bobsled and luge runs, at high speed and died almost instantly.
Six other young men were taken to hospital.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said multiple blunt force trauma was the cause of the deaths and drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been factors.
Alberta Judge Margaret Keelaghan will review the circumstances of the accident and can recommend how to prevent similar deaths but may not make any findings of legal responsibility.
The inquiry is scheduled to wrap up on Friday.
