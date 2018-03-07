Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women holds hearings in Labrador
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:27AM EST
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begins two days of hearings in Labrador today.
About 23 family members and survivors are expected to address the hearings in Happy Valley - Goose Bay, although most will be in private.
The federal government set up the inquiry in December 2015 to address the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The commissioners began the inquiry in September 2016 and were hoping to issue a final report by the end of 2018, but are formally asking for two more years to finish their work.
An additional two years would extend the inquiry's mandate to the end of 2020.
The commission has so far heard from more than 760 witnesses during nearly 250 public, in-camera and community hearings held across the country.
