Thomas Robichaud, 44, is seen in this photo released by Toronto Police. (Source: Toronto Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 4:58PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. - Police say they have arrested a federal offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged breach of a long-term supervision order.
Toronto police say 44-year-old Thomas Robichaud is under the order in relation to several violent sexually related offences, including sexual assault on children, forcible confinement, child luring and child pornography charges.
They had said on Thursday he was known to frequent Toronto, but could be anywhere in the province.
Police say in a release Friday that Robichaud was found in Sudbury, Ont., Thursday evening and arrested.
