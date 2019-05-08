Inmate dead, others hospitalized after suspected overdoses at Ont. prison
MILTON, Ont. -- Police say one inmate is dead and another remains in hospital after a string of suspected drug overdoses at a correctional facility in Milton, Ont.
Halton regional police say six male inmates were taken to hospital after the incident Tuesday evening at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex.
Police say one of the men died, one has been admitted for further treatment and the other four have been returned to Maplehurst.
Police aren't saying what type of drug was involved, how it was used or how the inmates acquired it.
They say all six men were found in the same cell block.
The coroner's office and prison staff are assisting police with the investigation.
