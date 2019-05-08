

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. -- Halton Police say one inmate is dead and five are in hospital following suspected drug overdoses at a correctional facility in Milton, Ont.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the Maplehurst Correctional Facility on Tuesday around 5:50 p.m. for multiple inmates requiring medical attention.

Police say none of the five surviving inmates is currently in life-threatening condition.

They say all five inmates were within the same cell block.

Police say they cannot immediately comment on the type of drug used, how it was used or how it came into the possession of the inmates.

Detectives continue to investigate along with the coroner and Maplehurst staff.