

CTVNews.ca Staff





Less than a day after he was injured during a race at the Calgary Stampede, a chuckwagon driver was back at the track to support his team.

Obrey Motowylo, from Bluffton, Alta., suffered a fractured shoulder and a sprained ankle after he was thrown from his rig and run over by a wheel during the eighth heat of the Rangeland Derby on Tuesday night. Paramedics carried the 46 year old to the ambulance on a spinal board before he was transported to hospital.

“I remember making the turn. They started really hard jumping and the lead team just flopped,” Motowylo recalled to CTV Calgary on Wednesday. “All I remember is waking up in an ambulance and them yelling, ‘Can you feel your toes and move your fingers?’ and the rest is lost. I don't remember.”

Despite his injuries, Motowylo was determined to watch his team, which includes his two sons, compete in the rest of the races. He returned to the Stampede grounds on Wednesday to watch his friend Codey McCurrach take the reins and lead his team to a top-10 finish that day.

McCurrach said he didn’t mind stepping in to help Motowylo’s team because that’s what the chuckwagon community is all about.

“If we [his own team] had an unfortunate incident and I couldn’t drive, I know Obrey would be there for me too,” McCurrach said.

Motowylo said he was thankful for all of the support he’s received since the accident.

“It's awesome. The wagon family is a big extended family, competitive on the track but, off the track, just a big family,” he said.

With files from CTV Calgary