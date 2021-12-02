OTTAWA -- Canadians are feeling pressured with worries about rising inflation, climate change and the pandemic, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

Results of the poll commissioned by CTV News show that 36 per cent of respondents are most worried about inflation, while 30 per cent list the threat of climate change as their top worry, and 29 per cent say the incessant pandemic tops their list.

Another three per cent responded reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, while two per cent remained unsure.

“It’s kind of like nothing is going right, right now for Canadians,” said pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research on CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday. “It’s kind of like a trifecta of pain and anxiety.”

Nanos pointed to the rising costs of gas and essential goods, the devastating B.C. flooding, and the increasing threat of the Omicron variant that’s generating the worry.

“I think [Canadians] are going to want to see solutions on all of these things, not just from the Liberals but from the opposition parties too,” said Nanos.

According to the poll, younger Canadians are more likely to be worried about inflation than older Canadians, while older Canadians are more likely to be worried about the pandemic than younger Canadians.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,010 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between November 27 and 29, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and-cell lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.