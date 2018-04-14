

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





An East Vancouver postal worker won’t have to worry about run-ins with dogs now that a new animal friend has his back.

After a combative introduction, Canuck the crow had a change of heart and started palling around with Tyler McLeod. The mail carrier for Canada Post is glad the brazen bird is firmly on his side after his aggressive antics halted deliveries to three addresses last spring.

“I would walk up the stairs, and he would caw, caw, caw,” McLeod told CTV Vancouver on Friday, flapping his arms like wings. “I was getting scratched, pecked every day. He was dive-bombing onto my mail and blasting mail everywhere.”

The city’s infamous crow is best known for snatching a knife from a crime scene. He also recently ruffled feathers at a local McDonald’s, was photographed on the SkyTrain, and earned a wage at Pacific National Exhibition. He’s even starred in an art exhibit.

How did McLeod win over his new avian ally? A bag of peanuts in his mail sack did the trick.

“I think a peanut is my salvation,” he said. “That’s where it all kind of took off and he started being super cool.”

Now the pair makes deliveries together. Canuck even likes to sit shotgun in McLeod’s van.

“You wanna come with me bro? Deliver this mail?,” he said to his friend perched on his shoulder.

McLeod wonders if Canuck’s temperament is changing because he found love.

“Oh dude, it’s the love birds,” he said, spotting Canuck and his new nest mate.

McLeod has one request if they start a family.

“I really hope that they name one peanut,” he said. “That would be cool.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson