Indigenous women more likely to face violence if they were a child in care: report
Front-line workers are calling for more support for Indigenous families after a Statistics Canada analysis found First Nations, Inuit and Metis women are more likely to experience physical or sexual assault in their lifetime if they were in government care as children.
The report, published recently in Juristat, said 63 per cent of Indigenous women have experienced violence and nearly half -- 46 per cent -- have experienced sexual assault.
The analysis found 81 per cent of Indigenous women who had been in the child-welfare system had been physically or sexually assaulted in their life.
Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte is a co-chair of Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik, which means "women walking together" in Cree. The Saskatoon group has been supporting families of missing women for nearly two decades.
Okemaysim-Sicotte has spoken with many women about how violence permeated their lives as children in care.
"Their experiences of trauma and violence started young by being taken from their family and then put in abusive foster homes," she said.
The analysis said violence overall is connected to historical and continued trauma from "colonialization and related policies aimed at erasing Indigenous cultures and dismantling Indigenous families and communities."
Certain characteristics in a person's life made the chances of experiencing violence higher, specifically being taken into care as a child.
Indigenous women were almost six times more likely than non-Indigenous women to have been in the government's care as children, the report said.
Across Canada, 52.2 per cent of children in foster care are Indigenous, although they make up about 7.7 per cent of the overall population of kids.
There are about 10,000 children in care in Manitoba alone. About 90 per cent are Indigenous. That province has been called ground zero of the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis.
Cora Morgan, First Nations family advocate for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said apprehending a child is inherently a violent act.
"The most violent act you can commit to a woman is to steal her child."
The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls heard from many people who experienced violence and a loss of identity while they were in care. They also shared how they were significantly harmed when their own children were taken.
The inquiry's final report drew a link between the national crisis and the child-welfare system.
Hilda Anderson-Pyrz is chairwoman of the National Family and Survivors Circle. It brings together Indigenous women from different backgrounds who are developing a national plan in response to the inquiry.
"This publication highlights the urgent need for immediate actions by all governments to prevent further violence against Indigenous women, girls and (LGBTQ) people," Anderson-Pyrz said in an email.
Anderson-Pyrz said there is evidence many Indigenous women and girls who have disappeared or were murdered had been seized from their families as children, which resulted in trauma and destabilization leading to a higher likelihood of experiencing violence.
In 2020, the homicide rate for Indigenous women was more than five times that of non-Indigenous women.
The same year, the federal government passed legislation to overhaul child welfare by giving Indigenous groups jurisdiction over their own children. Numerous First Nations and other Indigenous groups are establishing frameworks for authority over child and family services. A handful already have jurisdiction.
The Canadian government has a responsibility to ensure Indigenous families do not experience harms, said Anderson-Pyrz.
"Systems must focus on broader goals of wellness, healing and helping families restore connections, culture and language rather than child interventions," she said.
The Statistics Canada report found other characteristics, including disability and housing insecurity, were also linked with a higher likelihood of violence for Indigenous women.
Additionally, Indigenous women were more than twice as likely to report not having much or no confidence in police compared with non-Indigenous women.
Okemaysim-Sicotte said she's encouraged that there are changes on every level to make women safer.
But, she said, more needs to happen.
"The tragedy is still happening daily."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol after Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur to lie in state as Montreal Canadiens fans prepare to pay respects
Habs fans will be able to say their finally goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend will be lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
-
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
-
OC Transpo fares increase on May 1
The 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares approved in the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will kick in on May 1.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police
A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.
-
Group of Wasaga Beach residents protest plans for development
While Wasaga Beach council was meeting residents about the town's future on Saturday, another group staged a protest outside.
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
-
Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.
London
-
Provincial Investigators looking at pair of London fires 9 hours apart
Fire investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are looking at a pair of fires at opposite ends of London within hours of each other.
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Referee shortage could impact soccer players
One word comes to the mind of Wayne Sharp when thinking of what the summer may hold for soccer players across the province — “scary.”
Windsor
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Kaschak ready to campaign
Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh and is ready to hit the campaign trail.
-
St. Clair College hosts first in-person open house in three years
For post-secondary programs like Culinary Management at St. Clair College, the need for students to be in a physical lab space — rather than its virtual COVID counterpart — is extremely crucial.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur lying in state at Bell Centre for two days
As of noon today, the remains of Guy Lafleur will be laid to rest at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.
-
National funerals: Quebec women are the forgotten ones
Whether in the visual arts, in cinema, in literature, in sports, in union activism, in the media or in any other sector, no Quebec woman has ever distinguished herself sufficiently in the eyes of the Quebec government to merit the highest honours, a national funeral, at the time of her death.
-
COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily
While vaccination and improved treatment have made COVID-19 less deadly, Quebec reported Saturday that there have been15,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic in the province -- the most in Canada. Quebec's death rate also remains the highest in the country, at 174 deaths per 100,000 people. In Ontario, there have been 86 deaths per 100,000 people. Across Canada, there have been 102.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
Winnipeg
-
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
-
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
-
Manitoba government investing in two Winnipeg trails
The Manitoba government is supporting Winnipeg’s trail system with a new investment on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Traffic diverted on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta. due to unknown incident
Canmore RCMP are redirecting eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the information centre because of an ongoing investigation.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
-
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
Edmonton
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning
A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.
-
Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says
Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
Politics
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader
The events of the COVID-19 pandemic, from when the health crisis first landed until now, are shaping the contest for who will lead the Conservative party after Sept. 10.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of 'maximum fun' once he buys the social media platform for US$44 billion and takes it private. Here's what might happen if Musk follows through on his ideas.
-
Satellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
Satellites have detected methane emissions from belching cows at a California feedlot, marking the first time emissions from livestock - a major component of agricultural methane - could be measured from space.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
-
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
-
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children
Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.
Business
-
From boom to glut: Experts say Canada's housing plan could backfire on Trudeau
The federal government's plan to ease runaway housing prices by rapidly ramping up the pace of home construction risks pushing up construction costs in the near term and could lead to oversupply in the long run, experts said.
-
Amazon, union face off in a rematch election in New York
Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company's first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, when a federal labour board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
-
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of 'maximum fun' once he buys the social media platform for US$44 billion and takes it private. Here's what might happen if Musk follows through on his ideas.
Lifestyle
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
A couple couldn't make it in time to a Vegas wedding chapel. They got married on a Southwest flight instead
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honour.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
LIVE
LIVE | Guy Lafleur to lie in state as Montreal Canadiens fans prepare to pay respects
Habs fans will be able to say their finally goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend will be lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
-
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended 324 games over sex assault allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for a record two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.
Autos
-
New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.