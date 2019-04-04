Indigenous woman alleges coerced sterilization in Sask. in December
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019
OTTAWA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is investigating a new complaint from an Indigenous woman who alleges she was coerced into sterilization after giving birth less than four months ago.
The woman's lawyer spoke before the Senate committee on human rights in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Alisa Lombard says her 30-year-old client was scheduled to have a caesarian section to deliver her third child at the Moose Jaw hospital in December.
Lombard says the woman wanted more children and had never talked about tubal ligation until her doctor demanded she sign a consent form while she was on the operating table.
Lombard says the woman signed because she thought she had to.
The Saskatoon Health Authority publicly apologized in 2017 after Indigenous women came forward to say they were coerced into tubal ligations.
A proposed class-action lawsuit was later filed and the law firm leading the case has said 100 women have come forward alleging they were forcibly sterilized.
