

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Regina





A group of Indigenous students from the Piapot First Nation, north of Regina, have struck a chord in their community and beyond with their take on the Christmas classic "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch."

The eight students from the Piapot school performed their version of the 1966 classic at their school's annual Christmas concert, infusing the original with Indigenous culture and humour.

"You're a monster Mr. Grinch, I wouldn't even touch you with a tipi pole," they sang.

"Everybody was videotaping or on their phones recording, and it was nice to see the support that the whole community gave them, so I was pretty proud," said Grade 7/8 teacher Marlis Montgomery of the Christmas concert performance.

The new take on the song was written by educational assistant Everet Sayer, who filmed the students rehearsing. The video he posted to Facebook has since been viewed 188,000 times.

Sayer said it is the first time some of the students have sang a traditional Indigenous-style song.

"It's much more than just a song, it's really deeply rooted. [It] helps them with their self-esteem, confidence, lets them know that anybody can do it," Sayer said.

Grade seven student Keeka McNab -- who dressed up as the Grinch and helped lead the song during the school performance -- said it was fun to sing and learn with his classmates.

Sayer is now looking to get the students together next Christmas to sing for other communities.