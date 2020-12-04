TORONTO -- An Indigenous nursing home in Ontario has come up with some unique ways to keep its residents entertained during the pandemic.

James Francis is a resident at Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario. He says that, with the virus restrictions curtailing activities and preventing visitors, staff have had to think outside the box to keep residents happy.

Recently, for example, they set up a Christmas tree forest for a deer-hunting game and armed elders with nerf guns.

“One of our event co-ordinators, she came up with the idea,” Francis told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. “We all sit around and everybody takes a crack at it. Everybody is laughing and having fun.”

“The girls are very funny running through the bushes and hiding on us,” he says of staff who used nerf guns to shoot back at the elders. “They all had a crack at it.”

Finding moments of joy has been difficult for many amid the pandemic, especially in long-term care facilities that have been operating in crisis mode.

According to the National Institute on Aging at Ryerson University, as of Nov. 24, long-term care and retirement homes accounted for 12 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada and 75 per cent of total deaths.

Despite the sad news coming out of some facilities, residents at Wikwemikong Nursing Home are still trying to stay safe and entertained.

Francis, who goes by the nickname Jet, says residents are nostalgic for Indigenous cuisine and cultural opportunities that were missed over the summer due to the pandemic.

“That really makes it hard for most of the people because summer is pow wow season,” he said.