Indigenous man about two metres from homeowner's shotgun blast, court hears
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 12:01PM EDT
HAMILTON -- A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a homeowner near Hamilton shot an alleged thief from about two metres.
Dr. Allison Edgecombe examined the body of Jon Styres after Peter Khill killed him in February 2016 in his driveway.
Edgecombe says it's not clear from the wounds which shotgun blast was first -- one striking the front chest and the other the top of the right arm -- but each shot would have been lethal.
The prosecution says the early morning incident occurred as Styres was trying to steal Khill's 15-year-old pickup truck from outside his house.
Khill has admitted to killing the 29-year-old man, who was Indigenous, but has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Court has heard that Khill, then 26, told responding officers he thought Styres was reaching for a gun.
