Indigenous-led B.C. recording studio opens the door to young aspiring musicians
Inside a large grey booth lit up with blue lights, Talon Nadeau spits out rhymes over a steady back beat.
The 18-year old, rapping an original verse he penned himself, is recording in a professional studio located in Vancouver.
"I am new to this and learning as I go," he said. "This place is great, as it is welcoming, everyone is friendly and it really is a place like no other."
18-year old Talon Nadeau records an original song at the BYRC Recording Studio in Vancouver.
The BYRC Recording Studio is a place dedicated to musical creativity and youth empowerment. Anyone ages 13 to 24 can access the studio and all its equipment, for free.
"As a young person, it is really hard to access professional studios because they are expensive, but this one is great and you get to meet youth from all different walks of life."
The studio, which is located in the Broadway Youth Resource Centre is run by 23-year old recording artist and audio engineer Sekawnee.
"This is an inclusive space for youth to record music, hone in on their craft and learn more about the music industry, " he said.
23-year old Sekawnee helped found the BYRC Recording Studio which is dedicated to celebrating young artists. (Melanie Nagy)
Sekawnee is from the Squamish and Tla'amin Nations. He says his passion for music is rooted in his culture's deep connection to song and dance.
"I feel like music has always been in my blood and my spirit. For as long as I can remember, it has felt like it was just a part of me."
With his strong background in traditional song, Sekawnee started creating his own modern music at age 14. He says when he wasn't in school. he would be on his computer, making beats, mixing tracks and mastering songs.
"All I wanted to do was make music and record professionally," he said. "It is expensive for any artist, particularly youth, to go out there and record an album or single."
In helping found BYRC, Sekawnee wanted to make music production more accessible for other young people. Not only is the non-profit studio filled with professional equipment that can be used to create polished recordings, he will mentor anyone interested in music production, recording and business.
"I share the knowledge I obtained from attending Nimbus School of Recording and Media. So whatever I have learned over the years, I will share with people who come in and want to record."
Nicolas Leonidas has been coming to the studio since it opened last September. The 20-year old, who is originally from Brazil, is a singer and musician.
20-year old Nicholas Leonidas has recorded 30 songs at the BYRC Recording Studio. (Melanie Nagy)
"When I moved to Canada last year, I found it really hard to find a studio that I could afford," he said. "When I met Sekawnee, he invited me to come to BYRC to record music and it has been such a great experience."
The studio is also meant to be an inclusive, safe space for young artists looking to expand their musical abilities. Leonidas says he has always felt supported when testing a new song or musical style.
"Here you are free to go in and sing whatever you want while getting production help from Sekawnee," he said. "So here you grow up as artists and you gain more knowledge and insight how to make more music."
While Leonidas has already recorded dozens of songs, Nadeau says he is just starting his musical journey.
"I am Plains Cree, and like Sekawnee, I have a connection to music through my culture, but since coming here, I have really expanded my musical knowledge."
Sekawnee says at least 20 young artists, with styles ranging from heavy rock to electronic dance music, are currently using the studio.
"I want to ignite a passion for music, while giving back to my community. I want to pass along whatever knowledge I have about music production as a way to support and give back to the next generation of artists."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Capitol riot an 'attempted coup,' prime-time hearing told
The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an 'attempted coup' and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Maryland shooting: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.
Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee
The United Nations committee on the rights of the child has released a report expressing serious concerns about the welfare of children in Canada -- particularly those who are Indigenous.
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | License revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario’s physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province’s public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn’t do — but the maximum penalty doesn’t come close to the money he took.
-
Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
Hundreds of parking tickets remain unpaid following 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the police and city of Ottawa response to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation is now estimated at $37 million.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
-
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
-
Barrie Baycats give special tribute to healthcare workers
It was a special night at Vintage Throne Stadium in Midhurst as the Barrie Baycats dedicated Thursday's home game to those who have braved their lives throughout the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
Mattea Sommerville is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash, after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener on the same day.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
London
-
Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
-
-
London AirBnB hosts opposed to new regulations launch legal fund
Even before a final decision by city council on business licensing rules for short term accommodations (STA’s), a local AirBnB and Vrbo hosts are preparing for legal action.
Windsor
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schools
Police are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
Pride flag outside Windsor man's home allegedly pulled down by group of youth
When Windsor resident Dale Burkholder stepped outside his home to check his mail this week, he noticed something odd about the flag pole that's attached to the porch.
-
NWT family embarks on journey to Windsor to 'get the answers' about daughters' death in jail
Delilah Blair’s mother and aunt are about to drive to Windsor, a 3,000-kilometre trek, to arrive in time for a scheduled inquest.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lower taxes, don’t raise wages to fix inflation
History is repeating itself. And this isn’t ancient history, but it’s long enough ago that many don’t remember the problem or its painful solutions. Canada hasn’t experienced serious increases in prices - inflation - in almost 40 years.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
Winnipeg
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Arlen Dumas goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Councillor calls for Regent area bus shelters to be dismantled
Coun. Shawn Nason, who represents Transcona, said some residents are frustrated with the misuse of two transit shelters along Regent right in front of Kildonan Place Mall
-
Manitoba's beef industry calling on Health Canada for exemption to saturated fat warning label
Cattle farmers in Manitoba and across the country are pushing back against a proposed change to food labels by Health Canada.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to a possible child abduction that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
-
Court challenge has potential to reveal internal masking discussions of Alberta's cabinet
A legal case questioning the province's decision to lift Alberta's school mask mandate could soon be taking another turn.
-
Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division
A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking, dangerous, and shameful': Police investigating arson at Vegreville Walmart
Police say several employees at the Vegreville Walmart suffered minor injuries after a fire was deliberately set in the barbecue section.
-
4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference.
-
Woodall Cup still going strong in honour of fallen Edmonton detective
Kilts and cleats shared the sidelines at a school in Edmonton Thursday, as soccer players and the police pipes and drums band took to the pitch to commemorate the life and ultimate sacrifice of Const. Daniel Woodall.
Vancouver
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases
An advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
-
Digital investigator from Netherlands testifies at Amanda Todd 'sextortion' trial
The first police witness from the Netherlands has appeared at the jury trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd.
Politics
-
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
-
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Health
-
Antidote-blocking benzodiazepines 'rapidly' increasing in B.C.'s street drug supply: overdose report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
-
Canadian doctors say medical delays from COVID-19 led to more advanced cancer cases
Canadian doctors say they are seeing patients with more advanced stages of cancer than usual -- a phenomenon they are attributing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site: authorities
Britney Spears' former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California, authorities say.
-
Indigenous-led B.C. recording studio opens the door to young aspiring musicians
Musical creativity and youth empowerment are celebrated at Vancouver's BYRC Recording Studio, a non-profit studio where young artists can hone their craft.
-
Tony Award-winning musical 'Come From Away' to end five-year Broadway run on Oct. 2
A Canadian Broadway musical that told the story of a small town in central Newfoundland and how it was forever changed by the events of 9/11 will come to an emotional close this October.
Business
-
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
-
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigration
Bathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
Lifestyle
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
Sports
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
-
Pomp and fractures: Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series
At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn't an extension of Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. He said he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.