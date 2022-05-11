Indigenous languages 'marginalized all the time' in Canada: Mary Simon
Think of your morning routine — after your alarm goes off and before breakfast, you probably unlock your phone and check emails, social media, text messages. The constant connection is a habit.
But in Canada's North, that isn't the reality much of the time. There's no service on most major cell carriers in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec. Locals are used to wifi dropping out or slowing down.
On Tuesday a student from a Kangiqsualujjuaq school asked Gov. Gen. Mary Simon about a letter her classmates sent last fall about the poor internet access in their community — the village near where Simon was born.
Although governments have put billions of dollars in recent years into improving issues with rural internet capacity and infrastructure, the North lags behind much of the country.
"I think having that gap in technological advances prohibits us from being on equal par with the rest of the country at this stage," Simon said in an interview with The Canadian Press Tuesday.
"It could improve a lot of things, you know. Access is one thing."
Access to more than just social media, of course. During the pandemic, many Canadian children attended school online, and people could access physician appointments and counselling services via video chat when in-person visits weren't possible.
In remote communities where weather impacts travel capacity and travel infrastructure is limited, the ability to connect without being in the same physical space is all the more crucial, and all the more difficult.
Simon said when she lived in Kuujjuaq, from 2006 to 2016, it often wasn't possible to even download documents.
"Unless you got up in the middle of the night and did it in the middle of the night when people were off-line," she said.
Throughout the Governor General's trip to Nunavik this week, access to the internet has been spotty at best. Hotels, schools and community centres frequently deal with outages.
This is just one of the challenges facing the North, Simon said, and one of the realities many Canadians are unaware of.
"There are some changes taking place, but they take place at a fairly slow rate and the need is great," she said.
"I hear that from the people that are talking to me right now. They're very committed, Inuit are very committed people to making life better for each other."
Simon has spent much of her lifetime working to make life better for Inuit as a political leader.
Much of that work has involved negotiating with the federal and provincial governments on behalf of the Crown. Now, Simon represents the Crown itself.
"I don't see the conflict, in relation to how I feel about it," she said.
"Perhaps other people see it differently, but the way I see it, I don't see a conflict. My role is really to be able to talk to people about what's going on in Canada."
Simon wants to see self-determination for her people. But she avoids using the word "reconciliation."
"I kind of stay away from that word a little bit because it gets kind of overused. But that's what it means, it means being able to bring people together," she said.
"One of the things that I have is the ability to convene people … It's really about educating one another and understanding."
For someone who grew up speaking Inuktitut and learned English at a federal day school, that understanding extends to language.
"I think there is a need to understand that Indigenous cultures also depend on their languages to keep their culture and their identity alive," she said, adding that residential schools led to the extinction of many Indigenous languages.
The controversy around the fact that Simon doesn't speak French has made headlines since her appointment. She said she's still committed to learning, but noted that rather than being given the same importance as the two Official Languages, Indigenous languages are "being marginalized all the time" across the country.
"I think there needs to be a much bigger effort to embrace Indigenous languages, and to support them and to help promote the use of the language," she said. "Not just in sort of an academic sense, but in the families and communities."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war
An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer
It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.
Most Canadians support right to abortion: poll
As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of the right to have an abortion, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue. About four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, while 14 per cent said they are opposed.
Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel said there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Secret chamber beneath a home reveals Iron Age mysteries
An unexpected discovery has revealed ancient artwork that was once part of an Iron Age complex beneath a house in southeastern Turkey.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub
Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Healthcare remains top issue for Ontarians but cost of living is gaining ground, survey suggests
Healthcare remains the top issue for about a quarter of all Ontario voters but inflation and the rising cost of living is quickly gaining ground as a major ballot box consideration, a new survey has found.
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six-month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggests
The pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Funding framework for new Civic Campus to be debated at City Council
Ottawa city council will be discussing a future plan to provide the Ottawa Hospital with $150 million to build its new Civic Campus.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa taxi rates could increase 10 per cent in June
If council approves the proposed 10 per cent hike in taxi fares, the drop rate for a cab ride will increase $0.35 to $3.80, while the cost per kilometre will increase two cents.
-
Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery
The Ottawa Senators will be picking seventh overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
Barrie
-
Barrie man's challenges one year after surviving battle with COVID-19
One year ago, Brian Gillespie beat the odds and left the hospital after a gruelling three-month fight with COVID-19.
-
Senior robbed of wallet, pushed to ground by thief: OPP
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
-
Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbour
A Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.
Kitchener
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
Waterloo rookie headed to World Junior Cycling Championships
17-year-old cyclist Ethan Powell has rode his way from rookie to rock star in just two years – and he's not the only local name making cycling headlines.
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Charge laid following Highway 24 truck stunt: OPP
An individual has been charged in relation to a viral video of a man holding onto the back of a moving truck from over the weekend.
-
70 per cent of Canadian tornadoes arrived with no tornado warning: report
The aftermath of a tornado can be devastating, which is why a recent report by the Northern Tornadoes Project that showed most of Canada’s twisters arrived with no tornado warning is raising eyebrows.
Windsor
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex County
Construction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
'Someone is panicking': LG Chem not considering Windsor-Essex
Invest WindsorEssex president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie wasn’t thrilled to hear LG Chem cancelled plans to visit Windsor-Essex County on May 3.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor family
The Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
-
'If I need to change something, I'm going to do it': Q&A with Montreal's first female interim police chief
New interim police chief Sophie Roy sat down with CTV News Montreal Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on the new job, how she got there, and what kind of approach she intends to take policing the metropolis.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Calgary
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
-
Family says someone stole gift cards from mail. Canada Post says 'mechanical' issue
The Easter card from grandma Joan in PEI arrived on time, but as soon as May Larkin sat down to open it, she knew something wasn't right.
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Kings outlast Oilers to take 5-4 OT victory in Game 5
Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime and the L.A. Kings held on for a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series on Tuesday.
-
'Very risky': Paramedics being removed from Edmonton Remand Centre in favour of nurses
There are currently four advanced care paramedics at the Edmonton Remand Centre, but that’s about to change. The paramedics are losing their jobs, and will be replaced by registered nurses. Health care workers say it will cost more, and put patients at risk.
-
Alberta government alters bereavement leave legislation amid abortion debate
The Alberta government is amending its bereavement bill following criticism that it allowed leave for stillbirths and miscarriages but was silent on abortions.
Vancouver
-
'These kids are disgusting': Mom speaks out after teen swarmed, beaten in social media video
A Surrey mom is calling for justice after a disturbing attack on her teenage daughter that was captured on video and posted on social media.
-
Grief, desperation, resolve: Families of B.C. patients plead for better safeguards for assisted deaths
Many Canadians are unaware that our legislators are seeking another dramatic expansion of medically assisted dying legislation, so the families of two British Columbia patients are raising the alarm to warn of the existing shortcomings and blind spots.
-
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs
Many oil companies are seeing surging profits as people struggle with record-high gas prices in B.C. and beyond.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.
-
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous support
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
-
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Health
-
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
-
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
-
A third of Canadians who die in accidental drownings have pre-existing medical conditions like seizures: study
A study looking at a decade of accidental drownings in Canada has found that one in three people who drowned had a pre-existing medical condition — and in almost half the cases, their condition contributed to why they drowned, a worrying statistic that the public needs to be more aware of, researchers say.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal
Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.
-
Facebook sued in Kenya over work conditions for moderators
A man who says he is 'destroyed' after working as a content moderator for Facebook has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of human trafficking Africans to work in an exploitative and unsafe facility in Kenya.
Entertainment
-
Cross-examination expected to continue for 2nd complainant in Hoggard trial
Cross-examination is expected to continue this afternoon for an Ottawa woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on racketeering charges
Atlanta rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that charges him, rapper Gunna and 26 others with racketeering.
-
Eurovision: Here's who is moving on in the competition so far
After an intense competition in the first round of semifinals, 10 countries have been selected to move on to the next stage of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Business
-
Canadians hold nose at gas prices as they hit road, skies once again
Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand.
-
Freedom Mobile sale not enough to allow Rogers-Shaw deal: Competition Bureau filing
The Commissioner of Competition says plans by Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. to sell Shaw's wireless business do not outweigh the harm that the companies' proposed merger would cause.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Lifestyle
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Balenciaga selling destroyed sneakers for US$1,850
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign promoting a series of roughed up sneakers with an eye-watering price tag, and the internet has thoughts.
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
Sports
-
Matthews scores winner, Tavares shines as Leafs down Bolts to take 3-2 series lead
Auston Matthews scored the winner with 6:06 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series.
-
Kings outlast Oilers to take 5-4 OT victory in Game 5
Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime and the L.A. Kings held on for a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series on Tuesday.
-
First Nations youth attend hockey camp with hockey greats
Famous NHLers Ted Nolan, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan host hockey camps and tournaments to teach young, First Nations youth how to make it to the big leagues.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.