Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
The standing Senate committee on Indigenous Peoples wants the country to shift its approach to cannabis to help Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs better benefit from the pot market.
The committee found some First Nations are completely blocked from participating in the cannabis market because some provinces and territories have not responded to their requests for agreements to produce and sell cannabis.
While agreements have been reached in British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan, Indigenous communities told the committee Quebec and the Northwest Territories have not similar moves.
The committee also wants an excise tax-sharing framework that is specific to Indigenous communities to be developed, so First Nations communities can share revenues more broadly.
First Nations communities do not receive a portion of the tax, which is shared between the federal, provincial and territorial governments and also levied on alcohol, tobacco and fuel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
