Indian Village at Calgary Stampede will change name to Elbow River Camp
The Calgary Stampede's Indian Village has been renamed as the Elbow River Camp, to make the terms more sensitive to Canada's First Nations people.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 2:45PM EDT
CALGARY - The Calgary Stampede says its annual display of Indigenous culture that goes back more than 100 years will no longer be called "Indian Village."
On Sunday, the final day of this year's stampede, officials announced the village of more than two dozen teepees will be renamed Elbow River Camp.
Stampede CEO Warren Connell says in a news release that the change was led by the teepee owners with support from the Stampede, noting the owners made the final decision.
Michael Meguinis, a spokesman for the teepee owners, says in the release that the name "Indian Village" never bothered him.
But he says it's no longer accepted by some people, so it's time for a change.
The Calgary Stampede says the name change is effective immediately, and that a closing ceremony for the camp will take place later Sunday afternoon.
