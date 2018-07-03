

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man who died after falling off the back of a pick-up truck during an Abbotsford, B.C. Canada Day parade has been identified as a 65-year-old man from India.

Sohan Singh Sidhu, who had been visiting Canada since April, fell off the back of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was representing the Abbotsford Indo-Canadian Seniors Society and was then run over by the trailer it was pulling. He was transported to hospital, but later died.

“There (were) all kinds of emergency vehicles around,” Jon Wolbers, a witness to the incident, told CTV Vancouver. “We just saw somebody on the stretcher just being taken into the ambulance.”

Abbotsford police say the float was just finishing up the parade route when Sidhu somehow fell off the truck.

“It was in a very short proximity of the end of the parade and it was leaving the parade so we don't know where it was going or what the circumstances were,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Meanwhile, the temple where Sidhu had been visiting remains in shock.

“(The) family's upset and (the) community's upset too,” said Jatinder Gill, secretary of the Khalsa Diwan Society.

Police are investigating the incident.

