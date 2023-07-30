Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario has pled guilty in an American court on Friday to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
Simranjit Singh, 40, had been arrested in Ontario in June 2022 and was extradited from Canada to the U.S. in March.
“In pleading guilty, Singh admitted that from at least March of 2020 through March of 2021, he facilitated the smuggling of numerous Indian nationals from Canada into the United States, via Cornwall Island and the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in the St. Lawrence River region, for profit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York stated in a press release Friday.
Singh, who was a resident of Brampton, Ont., is facing at least five years in prison, but could also receive up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to US$250,000, and three years of supervised release. He pled guilty to “alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit alien smuggling,” according to the press release.
He will also be facing deportation from the U.S. after his sentence is served, based on the decision of an immigration judge.
Experts say this case reveals a glimpse into how the human smuggling trade operates, and how migrants can be exploited into paying exorbitant fees.
U.S. authorities say Singh “facilitated the smuggling of numerous Indian nationals” across the border through Cornwall Island and Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which lies between Quebec, Ontario and New York state.
According to documents released in April, some migrants who say their entry into the U.S. was facilitated by Singh told American law enforcement that he charged them between $5,000 and $35,000,
These documents detailed conversations between Singh and contacts, including one referred to as CW-1 who, on one occasion, dropped off three Indian citizens at a motel in New York and then travelled to Cornwall to meet Singh and collect $4,000 in pay.
CW-1 then became nervous that the motel room was in her name, according to the documents, and returned to the motel to pick up the three people. U.S. Border Patrol agents chased her car after all four left the hotel and arrested them.
On another occasion, Singh allegedly bragged to a contact that he had smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S. or Canada.
According to the press release, Singh is scheduled to appear before a judge at the end of December.
Authorities say Akwesasne’s geography makes it a popular but dangerous route for smugglers. Back in March, the bodies of four Indian and four Romanian migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne. The body of 30-year-old Casey Oakes was also found in the water earlier this month, and police say Oakes was “connected to the eight deceased victims.”
In March, Canada and the U.S. agreed to a deal aiming to stop asylum seekers coming to Canada through unofficial border crossings, something which could drive up risky crossings and schemes such as the one Singh is accused of running, critics have warned.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario has pled guilty in an American court to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. across the Canadian border
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
SIU investigating after Port Hope officer shoots at alleged stolen vehicle, gets injured by ricochet
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Port Hope officer who fired at an alleged stolen vehicle was injured when the bullet ricocheted.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
The Queensway has been closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road since 11 p.m. Friday as crews install a new pedestrian bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
-
20 things to do in Ottawa in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.
Barrie
-
One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening
-
Barrie among list of cities where crime was on the rise in 2022
Police reported crimes across the country are up for a second straight year and the City of Barrie wasn't exempt from the list.
-
Five people taken to hospital after Highway 400 crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Tay Township for several hours after a serious crash near the Highway 12 ramp.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
'What we need more of': Halal Ribfest comes through Kitchener
A tasty tour that pairs southern grilling and Muslim practices stopped off in Kitchener over the weekend for the first time.
London
-
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Windsor
-
Roseland, Ambassador golf courses tee up for PGA Tour Canada stop
A pair of Windsor, Ont. golf courses are getting ready to host a PGA Tour Canada stop this week. The Windsor Championship will bring in some of the best up and coming golfers to a community that is slowing putting itself on the map as a golf tourism destination.
-
Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit
A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.
-
Windsor, Ont. man found in possession of knives, stolen licence during traffic stop: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor man is facing a slew of charges after police apprehended him during a traffic stop in Harwich Township in possession of knives and a stolen driver’s licence on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Popular Saint-Laurent venue The Diving Bell closing after increase in noise complaints: owners
Montreal's Diving Bell Social Club, a popular event space on The Main, will shut its doors in December after repeated complaints from neighbours over noise, the bar's owners say.
-
Montreal hosts elite beach volleyball competition after inking multi-year deal
Thousands of beach volleyball fans descended on Parc Jean-Drapeau to attend Montreal's first Beach Pro Tour on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'We finally did it': Drone operators raise money for veterans with Sunday race
A group of drone pilots are using their hobby to fight hunger.
-
Elks fans express themselves with boos and paper bags during Saturday's historic loss
Elks fans didn't hold back their disappointment Saturday with their team's 21st straight home loss.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Politics
-
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
-
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Health
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
-
Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account
Social media platform X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Entertainment
-
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
-
The 'Barbie' bonanza continues at the box office, 'Oppenheimer' holds the No. 2 spot
Seven days after Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters.
-
Madonna feels lucky 'to be alive' after hospitalization
One month after Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a bacterial infection, the queen of pop is reflecting on how her loved ones are helping her heal.
Business
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
-
Customers want instant gratification. U.S. workers say it's pushing them to the brink
Complaints about working conditions are coming from U.S. workers in vastly different industries, from UPS delivery drivers to Hollywood actors and writers, but they all point to an underlying factor driving a surge of labor unrest: The cost to workers whose jobs have changed drastically as companies scramble to meet customer expectations for speed and convenience in industries transformed by technology.
Lifestyle
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes second at Evian Championship
Celine Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the Evian Championship, was six shots clear of second-place finisher Brooke Henderson of Canada, who went 8 under after a final-round 70.
-
U.S. veteran Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women's World Cup while savouring final days in spotlight
Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women's World Cup, even if it means she's not on the field as much as she'd like to be.
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh, 16, gets 2nd gold medal at swimming worlds in Japan
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh should be a star at next year's Paris Olympics, and she showed why Sunday on the closing day of the swimming world championships in Japan.
Autos
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
-
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on tribal lands where it can sell directly to consumers, circumventing laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favour of the dealership model.