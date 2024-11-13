India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested in Canada

One of India’s most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.

Arshdeep Singh Gill is known on the streets of India by the alias “Arsh Dalla”, a name that in recent years has become synonymous with violence in India.

Dalla has lived in Canada for several years. According to multiple media reports in India, he’s also a known associate of Hardeep Nijjar -- a Sikh separatist activist who was involved with the Khalistan movement which calls for an independent Sikh state.

The Trudeau government believes that Nijjar was murdered in British Columbia by agents of the Indian Government.

Speaking to CTV News, Ritesh Lakhi, a well-connected independent journalist in India, says Dalla is “a very prominent player, as far as organized crime in the north state of Punjab.”

In late October, police in Halton, Ont. posted a press release alleging that two men involved in a shooting in Milton, Ont., had been "charged with discharging firearm with intent" shortly after they arrived at a hospital in Guelph, Ont., because one of them had been shot. While the press release neglected to share the names of those charged, a CTV News investigation has uncovered that Dalla is in fact one of two people charged, and that Dalla has been in custody in Canada awaiting a decision on his request for bail since his arrest.

In January of 2023, the Indian government put out a public notification announcing that Dalla had been added to India’s list of terrorists. Dalla is accused of ordering killings in India while in Canada. He's also publicly claimed responsibility for multiple murders, including a targeted hit on a local politician in Punjab.

Lakhi says that during previous conversations with Dalla, he even admitted his role in some of the murders, telling CTV News that Dalla “would simply call me up. I did a few interviews with him, and he would tell me why he killed this person. We've been watching his activities for the last three and a half years.” Lakhi goes on to add that in some cases in India, “there are certain gangsters who’ve been designated as terrorists, and Arsh Dalla happens to be one of them.”

In March of this year, the news publication India Express shared a story (based on a source) that the Indian government shared Dalla’s coordinates with Canadian officials requesting his arrest. It’s unclear if an extradition request was also made. It’s also unclear if the Canadian government ever acted on India’s alleged request.

Former CSIS terrorism analyst, Phil Gurski, says because Dalla has been arrested and charged following a shooting in Canada, it doesn’t appear to him that the Canadian government acted on India’s alleged request to arrest Dalla.

“If Canada doesn’t take action that India feels is necessary, there are people in India who would say, ‘We have no choice. Canada has ignored our requests. This is a dangerous individual. We have to take care of him ourselves,’” Gurski added.

This all comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Just weeks ago, following an RCMP investigation that is alleged to have uncovered a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens, the Canadian government expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials out of the country. In response, India sent six Canadian diplomats in that country packing.

News of Dalla’s arrest have now begun making headlines in India, amid claims that Canada is harbouring dangerous terrorists on India’s most wanted list.

CTV News reached out to CSIS, who were referred to the RCMP, and then referred to the federal government. CTV News’ questions to Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to be answered.

The 28-year-old Dalla and his co-accused, Gurjant Singh, are both being held in custody at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont. A court date for what lawyers say will be a “lengthy bail hearing” has yet to be scheduled.