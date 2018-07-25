

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia man says that new accessible beach equipment is making him smile.

Callum MacQuarrie is now able to get down to the shore and take a dip in the ocean, thanks to rubber mats and four specialized wheelchairs unveiled at Inverness Beach in Cape Breton.

Two of the special chairs, called Mobi-Chairs, have wheels that allow them to move through the sand with ease. The other two are designed to allow a person with limited mobility to get into the water.

MacQuarrie has been in the Atlantic before. In fact, Inverness Beach is the place where he broke his neck in a diving accident 23 years ago. But he points out that some people with disabilities have never been to the beach at all.

“This is what we wanted to bring here,” he said Wednesday. “Inclusiveness for all.”

Other people at the beach were impressed with the new equipment.

“It’s nice to see that people can actually enjoy the beach now,” said Zoel Cormier.

The project cost about $350,000.

Mobi-Mats and Mobi-Chairs are also available at beaches in Prince Edward Island, Vancouver, and Windsor, Ont.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald