

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. -- Operators of a Moncton daycare where four staff members were fired last week, say they are investigating an incident, but can't release the details.

Mary O'Donnell, executive director at Moncton Headstart, issued a letter to parents today, providing a timeline and explaining what's being done.

O'Donnell says she became aware of an incident in one of their classrooms on May 22 and details were confirmed by the next evening.

She says the incident was reported to New Brunswick's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and two staff were suspended with pay.

Those two staff and two others have since been fired and the department of Social Development has begun its own investigation.

O'Donnell says she knows parents and others want to know exactly what happened, but sharing that information could compromise the investigations.