

CTVNews.ca Staff





To many people, the distinctive clang of Canada’s emergency alert system is hard to ignore.

That isn’t the case, however, for the 340,000 Canadians who are deaf. About three million other Canadians are considered hard of hearing, meaning they may also have trouble hearing the alerts.

All radio and television outlets in Canada have been required to broadcast public safety alerts since 2015. They interrupt regular programming with a loud, shrill klaxon. The Alert Ready system was expanded to include cell phone notifications earlier this year, although a number of bugs and glitches have yet to be fixed.

The Canadian Hearing Society says the lack of accessibility in the system could put lives at risk during natural disasters and other public safety crises.

“People could get caught in tornadoes, fires, hurricanes,” CHS vice-president Gary Malkowski told CTV’s Your Morning Wednesday through an American Sign Language interpreter.

In addition to the alerts themselves, Malkowski is concerned about the accessibility of press conferences and other important announcements related to public emergencies.

He said he wants to see the federal government look at best practices from jurisdictions where sign language interpreters are regularly on-hand for those sorts of announcements.

He cited the United States, Europe and Australia as three places Canada could learn from.

“They have protocols in place to have interpreters on these broadcasts,” he said. “We’re not seeing that here in Canada.”

In addition, Malkowski said he would like to see video links to interpreters set up in emergency evacuation centres.