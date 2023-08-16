In photos: Fires rage near N.W.T. communities
The Northwest Territories is the latest Canadian region to order evacuations and declare states of emergency in the face of raging wildfires.
Across the vast, dry landscape, 236 fires are burning across the territory, the government's website shows. To date, about 21,262 kilometres of land is being affected, this is about four times the area of P.E.I.
Since May, fires have been active across the territory but in the past week blazes have moved dangerously close to homes forcing some areas to evacuate.
Wildfire smoke fills the air at Boundary Creek, Northwest Territories about 25 kilometers east of Yellowknife, on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)A lack of rain with winds sweeping towards cities and towns elevated the fire risk, forcing the City of Yellowknife and the Government of the N.W.T. to each declare states of emergency.
On Monday residents from Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding communities were evacuated. A fire continues to move closer to Yellowknife but no orders to leave have been issued.
Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski)
The impact of the infernos can be seen across the territory as people are being airlifted out of areas due to highways being blocked.
The rescue operation is one of the largest in N.W.T. history. So far six community evacuations have happened this wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson said on Monday.
This is what it looks like on the ground across the N.W.T.
Carmen Braden watches a smoke plume roll over Prosperous Lake near Yellowknife on Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)
