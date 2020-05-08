TORONTO -- As Canadians commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe from home Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the sacrifices of past generations can serve as inspiration today, in the fight against COVID-19.

“Today, as our generation(s) face their own battle, this is our challenge and I know we will rise to meet it,” Trudeau said at his daily address in Ottawa.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many VE-Day celebrations around the world, Ottawa held a virtual ceremony on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the formal acceptance of Nazi Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945.

May 8, 1945 - Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, and commemorates the end of the Second World War in Europe. More than 1,000,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders served in the SWW, and more than 45,000 gave their lives. #VEDay75 #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/dDQK71vx1A — Canadian Armed Forces (@CanadianForces) May 8, 2020

In a pre-recorded message, Trudeau lamented the fact that the pandemic has prevented in-person gatherings to thank veterans, but said it shouldn’t stop Canadians from honouring them.

“It does not mean that we cannot still honour those who fought and died for us. We can. And we must,” he said. “In our homes and in our hearts, today, we remember the brave Canadians who served in the Second World War.”

The commemoration, which was streamed on the Canada Remembers Facebook page, featured a performance of “O Canada” by the Royal Canadian Artillery Band artillery band shown in a 22-person video grid, and performances by a bugler and bagpipe player.

It also featured appearances by Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, who encouraged Canadians to “celebrate freedom and remain strong in the face of adversity.”

On Tuesday, similar virtual ceremonies commemorating the May 5 liberation of the Netherlands took place. When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, efforts will be made to hold in-person commemorative activities, said Veterans Affairs Canada in a statement online.

“The well-being of veterans and staff is of utmost importance,” said Veterans Affairs Canada in the statement.

Other groups across Canada are encouraging virtual participation in commemorations, too. The Royal Canadian Legion is asking followers to post photos of themselves wearing red to remember the sacrifices made by the 1.1 million Canadians who were in uniform during the war. At the time, that was about 1 in 10 in the country.

At a sparsely attended ceremony in Toronto, Mayor John Tory placed a wreath in front of Old City Hall to commemorate fallen soldiers. Other participants were spaced well apart from each other during the short ceremony on Friday morning.

This morning, I placed a wreath at the Old City Hall Cenotaph to honour those who fought for Victory in Europe. I join our city in commemorating and celebrating this very important milestone. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/WbRjoIrDgF — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 8, 2020

Similarly scaled-down commemorations are taking place around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has much of the world under lockdown and observing physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In England, the Queen will address the nation in a pre-recorded broadcast at 4 p.m. (ET), 75 years to the moment after her father, King George VI, gave a radio address after the war. Later on Friday, people in the U.K. have been encouraged to go to their windows and front steps to join in a performance of Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again.”