This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Day poppy.

The practice of wearing a red poppy to honour soldiers who’ve died in combat, is credited in part to Canadian John McCrae, who wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields.”

McCrae's piece remains one of the most famous wartime poems, and has become a hallmark of Canadian culture.

