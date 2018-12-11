

The Canadian Press





KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in a crash that left a five-year-old girl dead in August.

York regional police say the four-vehicle crash in King Township, Ont., happened on the morning of Aug. 4., and involved nine people.

They say five members of the same family, including an 11-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the girl died of her injuries a day later.

Officers say a man from Newmarket, Ont., has been charged following a "lengthy and thorough" investigation.

He's facing 12 charges that include impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.