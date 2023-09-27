Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 2022 and July 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Canada's population surpassed 40 million on June 16 and grew to 40,097,761 by July 1, an increase of 1,158,705 people – or 2.9 per cent – from July 1, 2022. In a demographic report released on Tuesday, StatCan said this rate of growth places Canada ahead of all other G7 countries and among the top 20 fastest growing countries in the world during that period.
While the difference between births and deaths accounts for two per cent of this growth, the agency said 98 per cent came from net international migration. In fact, Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2022, with 1.33 children born per woman, compared with 1.44 in 2021.
"As of July 1, 2023, an estimated 2,198,679 non-permanent residents lived in Canada, a 46 per cent increase from the same date one year prior," the report reads. "This represents the largest year-over-year increase in the population of non-permanent residents living in Canada since comparable data are available."
POPULATION DRIVERS
The report explains that increases in work and study permits account for most of the change in the last year, which is in line with the government’s plans to settle more immigrants to help address labour shortages in various sectors. Immigration targets will increase every year for the next three years, according to the government's 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan, tabled Nov. 1, 2022. The goal is to bring in 465,000 new permanent residents this year, 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025.
In March this year, the federal government made it possible for graduates with a recently expired or expiring post-graduation work permit to receive an additional or extended work permit to stay in Canada and gain job experience for up to 18 months. At the time, there were approximately 127,000 post-graduation work permits set to expire in 2023.
Among the 2.2 million non-permanent residents recorded as of July, there are also tens of thousands of Ukrainians who were able to relocate to Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel launched in March 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This year's numbers also reflect a change to the way StatCan counts non-permanent residents. The agency applied a new methodology this year in an effort to improve the accuracy of its record keeping after a CIBC Capital Markets report said it was undercounting the actual number of non-permanent residents by almost one million.
The estimated population of temporary immigrants in Canada now outnumbers the 1.8 million Indigenous people recorded during the 2021 census. The last time Canada experienced as much relative growth within a 12-month period was in 1957, during the Hungarian refugee crisis, as well as at the height of the baby boom. In absolute numbers, though, last year's increase is more than twice the increase observed in 1957.
If the rate of population growth seen this past year remained constant in the future, StatCan reports, Canada's population would double in 25 years.
GROWTH BY PROVINCE
StatCan reports that from July 2022 to July 2023, Alberta experienced the fastest demographic growth of all provinces and territories, at four per cent. This growth coincides with the Alberta government’s ad campaign "Alberta is calling," which was launched in August 2022 with the aim of luring people to the Prairie province.
"This growth was not only due to international migration but was also the result of record net gains from migratory exchanges between provinces," the report reads.
During that period, 56,245 more people moved into the province than out of it, representing the highest ever annual net interprovincial gain recorded for any single province or territory since data collection began in 1971.
The Maritime provinces each recorded a population growth of at least three per cent, with Prince Edward Island topping out at 3.9 per cent, followed by Nova Scotia, at 3.2 per cent and New Brunswick at 3.1 per cent.
Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec also saw their populations increase at rates not seen since record keeping began, though their growth rates were lower than those of Alberta and the Maritime provinces.
Ontario and British Columbia's populations both grew by three per cent, Manitoba's grew by 2.9 per cent and Saskatchewan's grew by 2.6 per cent.
While its population growth also hit a record-high this year, Quebec saw the second lowest growth among all provinces, at 2.3 per cent, ahead of Newfoundland and Labrador, where the population grew by 1.3 per cent.
As of July 1, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia had the largest populations of non-permanent residents, with close to a million living in Ontario, almost half a million in Quebec and around 400,000 in British Columbia.
– With files from CTV News Parliamentary Bureau Writer Spencer Van Dyk and CTVNews.ca Writer Sissi De Flaviis
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
BREAKING IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Not there yet': Metrolinx says it still can’t provide an opening date for Eglinton Crosstown
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster says he still cannot provide a reliable opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT as new problems are being discovered weekly.
-
Police detonate improvised explosive device found near site of vehicle explosion in Barrie parking lot
No injuries were reported after an improvised explosive device placed on a vehicle in the parking lot of a residential building in Barrie exploded overnight, police say.
-
Ontario councillor calls herself a 'modern-day slave' after pay docked
An Ontario city councillor is calling herself a 'modern-day slave' after council voted to dock her pay for 30 days following an investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed new mother
Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.
-
82-year-old man arrested in historical sexual assault investigation
Ontario police have arrested an 82-year-old man from Oshawa in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple allegations over three decades.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ager Hasan sentenced to 16 years in prison
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cambridge encampment being cleared
Police and bylaw officers are at a homeless encampment in Cambridge’s Soper Park as people living there pack up their things.
London
-
Students tasked with investigating minor crimes in Sarnia
A team of students will be working to solve less serious crimes in Sarnia.
-
Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
-
Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.
With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Windsor
-
Be on the lookout for these porch pirates: WPS
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two alleged porch pirates.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Road reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg detachment have reopened a busy intersection after a crash.
Montreal
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Quebec teachers' union votes for an unlimited general strike mandate
All the unions in the independent teachers federation (FAE), an independent grouping of teachers' unions, have now voted in favour of a mandate for an unlimited general strike.
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
Atlantic
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
Kehkimin Wolastoqey Language School preserving language and culture for next generation
Kehkimin in Wolastoqey means "teach me," and it's the name of a language immersion school in Fredericton, N.B. (Wolastokuk).
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
-
Why St. Boniface is a race to watch in the Manitoba provincial election
A Winnipeg constituency where one of the provincial party leaders is the incumbent could be a race to watch on election night
Calgary
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Alberta premier defends minister over possible conflict of interest concerns
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending one of her cabinet ministers over possible conflict of interest concerns.
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie peace officer charged with child pornography possession
A peace officer who works for the City of Grande Prairie has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Watch: Hawrelak Park rehabilitation progress
On Sept. 27, the CTV News Edmonton drone flew over Hawrelak Park to see the progress on the park rehabilitation.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team probing Vancouver man's suspicious death on Sunshine Coast
Authorities have identified a man whose death on the Sunshine Coast last week was deemed suspicious and are appealing for witnesses and information in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
4 homeless people attacked by coyote in Prince George
Four homeless people were attacked by a coyote in downtown Prince George Tuesday morning, according to officials.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Business
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
-
TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while browsing the web, but for Susan Santola, the consequences could be far more dire. It could potentially cause a seizure.
-
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Lifestyle
-
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
-
Manitoba-made game coming to New York toy fair
A Manitoban is hoping his homegrown board game will make a splash at an iconic toy fair.
-
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
Sports
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's 'bold' appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears 'pretty bold' but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.
-
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales' kissing a player
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women's World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
-
Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
-
Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy
Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.