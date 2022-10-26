Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Immigration now makes up the largest portion of the population since Confederation, with more than 8.3 million people in the country who were, or had ever been, a landed immigrant or permanent resident.
Statistics Canada says immigration is the main driver of population growth, in part because of the aging population and low fertility rates in the country.
Immigrants also made up four-fifths of labour force growth from 2016 to 2021.
Previously, the majority of immigrants to Canada came from Europe, but now most immigrants come from Asia, including the Middle East.
One in five immigrants to Canada were born in India, making it the top country of birth for recent arrivals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises rate by 50 basis points, predicts potential recession in the first half of 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal
The Competition Bureau says WestJet's proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of vacation packages to Canadians.
With 2 atmospheric rivers headed for B.C., public urged to prepare for stormy weather
The B.C. government has urged the public to prepare for stormy weather, as a pair of atmospheric rivers approach different parts of the province.
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.
